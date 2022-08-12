Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 12th Aug

First sections of Flint Town United’s new half-million pound state-of-the-art 3G pitch laid

The first sections of Flint Town United’s new state-of-the-art 3G pitch have been laid today.

Work on the pitch has been forging ahead, helped in part by the prolonged spell of hot, dry weather.

The half-million-pound installation will be the first self-funded 3G pitch in Wales.

The development marks a huge step forward for The Silkmen, the club aims to ensure that investment in facilities at Cae-y-Castell mirrors their progress on the field.

The team finished the season in a highly credible fifth place and narrowly missed out on a place in this Scottish Challenge Cup competition.

The new pitch will allow much greater use of the facility benefiting teams at all levels, particularly the club’s youth teams.

Once complete, Flint Town’s successful Academy teams will have a designated hub for training and matches.

The pitch will also be available to hire for local clubs as a way to increase revenue for the club by offering local grass-roots teams the opportunity to play and train on one of the most technologically advanced artificial grass pitches.

Pst Sport has been appointed by Flint Town United to install the new pitch, their sales director Kenny Abbott said:

“We at PST Sport, are delighted to be working with Flint Town United FC on this exciting project.”

“We know through our experience in this sector that the investment the club are making will deliver growth and a fantastic future for all in the community.”

PST Sport says their synthetic turf pitch systems “are the most advanced in the market, anywhere in the world, tested and approved by FIFA.

The new pitch will benefit from a state-of-the-art Superb 45 surface, a heavyweight premier football surface offering superior playing characteristics, installed onto a performance pad.

Superb 45 artificial grass pitch build up

The unique diamond shape of the Superb yarn ensures the blades stay standing upright, giving a ball roll that is as close to a high-quality natural turf pitch as possible.

 

