Tesco offering free blood pressure checks to all shoppers and Welsh residents on Valentine’s day

Wales residents are being encouraged to prioritize their health this Valentine’s Day by taking advantage of free blood pressure checks being offered at Tesco stores across the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

New research from Tesco reveals that many Welsh people prioritize their vehicles and household boilers over their own health, with just 21% of respondents attending a routine medical examination each year, compared to 55% servicing their cars and 60% servicing their boilers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The NHS estimates that over the next five years, routine blood pressure checks at local pharmacies could prevent over 5,000 heart attacks, more than 8,000 strokes and save over 4,000 lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite this, just 29% of Welsh adults attend a routine medical check at least once a year, and 61% have not had their blood pressure checked in the past 12 months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The after-effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis have heightened the chances of risk factors such as high blood pressure going undiagnosed, with the British Heart Foundation estimating that as many as 5 million adults in the UK are living with undiagnosed high blood pressure. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tesco is partnering with the British Heart Foundation to encourage more Welsh people to check their blood pressure, for free, at Tesco stores. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Appointments are available at Tesco Mold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jason Tarry, CEO of UK & ROI at Tesco, says: “Reducing high blood pressure is one of the biggest changes people can make to reduce their risk of heart attacks and strokes, but most people don’t realize that they can get their blood pressure checked for free, without an appointment, at an in-store Tesco pharmacy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dr. Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive at the British Heart Foundation, adds: “At a time when the health service is under incredible strain, making blood pressure checks and health information readily available in places like Tesco supermarkets has the potential to help millions of people improve their health and prevent countless heart attacks and strokes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The research also shows that only 6% of Welsh people have never had their blood pressure measured in their lifetime, with young people less likely to check their blood pressure regularly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

48% of those under 35 have not had their blood pressure checked in the last 12 months, compared to 37% across all age groups. To book a free blood pressure check, visit www.tesco.com/pharmacy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News