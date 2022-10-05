Talented Deeside netball player called up for Wales under 21 squad and she is only 17

Listen to this article

A talented young netball player from Deeside is celebrating after being selected for the Wales under 21 squad at the age of just 17.

Darcy Hastings from Connah’s Quay was successful in getting a place on the squad following a day of trials in Cardiff.

The Deeside Devils player is following in the footsteps of her older sister Lois, 27, who also played for the Wales under 21s from 2014. Both sisters play for the Deeside Devils at Deeside Leisure Centre, alongside coaching there too.

Darcy, who has been playing netball since the age of seven, combines her love of the sport with her A-level studies at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, doing business, physiology and biology and a part-time retail job.

In addition to training and coaching several times a week at Deeside, Darcy will now be doing regular training sessions down in Cardiff in between matches. And she may be playing her first friendly for the squad as goal attack when they are set to face the seniors team down in Cardiff this weekend.

Her dad Jason said that he and his wife Joanne were extremely proud of her achievement, adding that she “lives and breathes netball”.

He said: “She went down to Cardiff to have an all day trial on 25 September. She did the morning session and then got called back to the afternoon session.

“She came home and they said they would be in touch to let her know in about a week’s time. We then got an email to say she’d been successful. She’s worked really hard for this and she’s ecstatic.

“Darcy has just turned 17 and to get in that age group is quite an achievement. She has done really well and we are so proud of her. It’s nice to see her getting some recognition. We’ll be taking her out for a meal to celebrate.

“It’s great to see that Darcy is following in the footsteps of her sister Lois.”

Jason joked that he was a “netball widow” now, with his daughters playing and coaching and his wife spending lots of time travelling around the country with Darcy.

He added: “My wife drives round the country and takes Darcy up and down the motorway to matches. They’re all obsessed with netball. If they’re not playing then they’re watching it on TV.

“It’s lovely that Lois has taken Darcy under her wing and she is now following in her footsteps. I’m so proud of them all.”

Read Next