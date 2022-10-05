Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

Talented Deeside netball player called up for Wales under 21 squad and she is only 17

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A talented young netball player from Deeside is celebrating after being selected for the Wales under 21 squad at the age of just 17.

Darcy Hastings from Connah’s Quay was successful in getting a place on the squad following a day of trials in Cardiff.

The Deeside Devils player is following in the footsteps of her older sister Lois, 27, who also played for the Wales under 21s from 2014. Both sisters play for the Deeside Devils at Deeside Leisure Centre, alongside coaching there too.

Darcy, who has been playing netball since the age of seven, combines her love of the sport with her A-level studies at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, doing business, physiology and biology and a part-time retail job.

In addition to training and coaching several times a week at Deeside, Darcy will now be doing regular training sessions down in Cardiff in between matches. And she may be playing her first friendly for the squad as goal attack when they are set to face the seniors team down in Cardiff this weekend.

Her dad Jason said that he and his wife Joanne were extremely proud of her achievement, adding that she “lives and breathes netball”.

He said: “She went down to Cardiff to have an all day trial on 25 September. She did the morning session and then got called back to the afternoon session.

“She came home and they said they would be in touch to let her know in about a week’s time. We then got an email to say she’d been successful. She’s worked really hard for this and she’s ecstatic.

“Darcy has just turned 17 and to get in that age group is quite an achievement. She has done really well and we are so proud of her. It’s nice to see her getting some recognition. We’ll be taking her out for a meal to celebrate.

“It’s great to see that Darcy is following in the footsteps of her sister Lois.”

Jason joked that he was a “netball widow” now, with his daughters playing and coaching and his wife spending lots of time travelling around the country with Darcy.

He added: “My wife drives round the country and takes Darcy up and down the motorway to matches. They’re all obsessed with netball. If they’re not playing then they’re watching it on TV.

“It’s lovely that Lois has taken Darcy under her wing and she is now following in her footsteps. I’m so proud of them all.”

Read Next

  • Opposition politicians reiterate calls for Wales-specific Covid inquiry
  • Councils in Wales to share £20m to improve Additional Learning Needs spaces
  • The “Wales and the Battle of Britain” touring exhibition arrives in Flintshire
  • Owner of Oulton Park race circuit fined after death of motorcyclist in 2013

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Opposition politicians reiterate calls for Wales-specific Covid inquiry

    News

    Councils in Wales to share £20m to improve Additional Learning Needs spaces

    News

    The “Wales and the Battle of Britain” touring exhibition arrives in Flintshire

    News

    Owner of Oulton Park race circuit fined after death of motorcyclist in 2013

    News

    Petition to prevent fracking on Wirral side of Dee Estuary signed by tens of thousands in just a few days

    News

    Volunteers needed in North Wales for vaccine trial to help fight future COVID-19 strains

    News

    Deeside College team first to pick up prestigious careers award

    News

    Call for increased support from the Discretionary Assistance Fund for people who have oil central heating

    News

    New data reveals the most common brands used in smishing SMS scams

    News




    Read 383,614 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn