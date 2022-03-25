Take a glimpse at the future of food as Wrexham Glyndwr University marks Go Green Week

As part of Go Green Week, there will be a Vegan Lunch on campus next Tuesday which staff and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The event is being hosted by Criminology staff and students who are research active in the area of Green Criminology.

Dr Caroline Gorden, Reader in Criminology and Criminal Justice Faculty of Social and Life Sciences, said: “You are invited to taste the future of food at lunch time on Tuesday, March 29 where United Kitchens will be selling a range of delicious plant-based dishes.

“Adopting a plant-based diet is one of the best things you can do to reduce your environmental impact on earth and aid in the prevention of global famine.

“Thankfully, transitioning to a plant-based diet has never been easier as major supermarkets now offer a wide range of foods that are competing with animal-based products when it comes to price, convenience and taste.

“This event will be hosted by Criminology staff and students who are research active in the area of Green Criminology – so not only will you be able to try out some mouth-watering dishes, you will also learn about why and how a plant-based diet can impact so positively on human, animal and planetary health.”

Also part of the week-long event, there will be a Green Scavenger Hunt competition around the Wrexham Campus with a chance of winning £50 voucher.

WGU has a host of events for staff and students throughout the week, including a tour around Wrexham Village to learn what the university is doing to be more sustainable, a here Woodland Wonders nature event at Northop and a beach litter pick at Talacre

Follow @GreenGlyndwr on social media to check out what’s happening during the week