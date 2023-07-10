Deeside.com > News

Mon 10th Jul 2023

Struggling with the cost-of-living crisis? Visit Flint Town Hall to find out what support you could be missing out on!

With the cost-of-living crisis showing no end, Flint Town Council, in collaboration with Citizens Advice Flintshire, is hosting a ‘Money Matters’ event to connect residents with unclaimed welfare support payments. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event aims to guide locals through the maze of available aid to ensure no one misses out on their entitlement. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event, scheduled for Thursday, 20th July 2023, from 10 am to 12 noon at Flint Town Hall, offers attendees the chance to interact with Citizens Advice Flintshire professionals over a cup of free tea or coffee. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to estimates, around 1 million UK pensioners are not claiming Pension Credit, resulting in about £1.7 billion of payments remaining unclaimed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Another support available is the Schools Essentials Grant, which, funded by the Flintshire County Council and the Welsh Government, offers direct payments to ease the cost associated with children’s education. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The cost-of-living crisis is hitting everyone hard,” says Cllr. Ben Goldsborough, Mayor of Flint Town Council. “As Mayor, I’m proud to work alongside fantastic organisations, like Citizens Advice Flintshire, to host Money Matters events to link those living in our communities with support they are entitled to.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Representatives from Citizens Advice Flintshire express their delight to join forces with the council, with their primary goal to ensure local residents access the support they may be missing out on. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Money Matters event is part of Flint Town Council’s initiative to support residents during the cost-of-living crisis, underlining the community’s commitment to care for its residents during challenging times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

