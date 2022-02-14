Deeside.com > News

Mon 14th Feb 2022

Strong winds forecast as Met Office issues weather warning for “Storm Eunice”

A weather warning has been issued with Storm Eunice expected to cause strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the country.

The yellow warning, issued by the Met Office this morning, is in place from midnight until 9pm on Friday (18 February).

Wrexham is covered in the warning with heavy rain and gusts of up to 50mph currently forecast.

In a statement the Met Office said: “Extremely strong winds may develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the morning.

“It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but gusts of 60-70 mph are possible over a reasonably large area with a small chance of a brief period of gusts reaching 80 mph even inland. Coastal winds are likely to be the strongest.

“In addition to the wind, there is the potential for a period of snow and perhaps blizzard conditions, most likely over northern England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north Wales.

“However, this is very dependant on the track of the weather system and most places will see heavy rain instead.

Weather warnings across parts of the North Wales coast have also been issued for Wednesday and Thursday with Storm Dudley also expected to cause disruption over the two day period.



