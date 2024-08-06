Strong performances from Deestriders athletes over past week

Deestriders athletes have been making headlines with their impressive performances across various events this past week.

Max Dowell led the charge with a stunning personal best (PB) time of 17:53 at the Wirral Seaside 5k on Wednesday.

Bernice Matthews and her husband, Dean, also put in strong performances, finishing with times of 30:52.

The momentum continued into Thursday with the third round of the Deestriders Off Road Grand Prix at Shotton.

This event saw victories from Michael Young and Keeley Smith, both representing West Cheshire AC.

Saturday brought the fifth round of the club’s Parkrun Blitz series, with Chester being the focus event. The results were as follows:

Max Dowell: 20:23

Jay Jennions: 23:30

David Temple: 23:54

Fred Aird: 23:56

Andy Wainwright: 24:32 (PB)

Darren Low: 24:48

Kevin Burns: 26:46

Martin Witty: 27:50

Ally Morrison: 28:42 (PB)

Claire Harper: 31:49

Jane Blackwell: 31:58

Patrick Gawley: 33:14

Christine Cammillare: 34:36

Paul Lewtey: 34:37

Fiona Robinson: 37:08

Sue Bryan: 39:57

Elsewhere, Deestriders were also active and achieving notable times:

Conwy: Sid Bailey – 38:53

Corby: Julian Freeman – 21:00

Fell Foot: Mike Norris – 29:12

Knowsley: Paul Lyth – 22:04

Phoenix: Tony Woodall – 21:01

Stonehaven: Dafydd Morris – 30:50

Wepre: Rayko Kolev: 23:49 Mark Harney: 27:54 Rhian Lloyd: 29:49 Debbie Parry: 32:16 Beverley Goodson: 40:28



These performances once again highlight the dedication and ability of Deestriders athletes as they continue to push their limits and achieve new personal bests.