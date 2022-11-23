Strike action set to impact North Wales coast rail service on Saturday

Rail passengers are being asked not to travel by train to the North Wales Coast this weekend unless their journey is essential.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in Saturday’s strikes and will be running its full Saturday timetable.

However industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF at 12 other operators means TfW services across the network are likely to be very busy.

There will be no Avanti West Coast services running on any of their routes which will impact North Wales Coast services.

With Wales versus Australia also taking place at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, customers in some areas are advised to only travel by rail if necessary.

Saturday 26 November

TfW rail services in South Wales between Carmarthen and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway (GWR) services running in/out of Wales on Saturday 26 November.

To provide additional capacity on the South Wales mainline TfW will be providing coach services between Swansea – Cardiff and Newport – Cardiff. To book coach travel visit https://tfw.wales/places/events/wales-v-australia

Rail services between Cardiff and Cheltenham, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street station is closed, so TfW services start/finish at Wolverhampton) and services along the North Wales Coast are expected to be very busy with no CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast services operating at all on Saturday 26 November.

TfW is advising customers not to travel by train unless their journey is essential between:

Carmarthen and Newport

Cardiff and Cheltenham

Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street station is closed)

North Wales Coast

All customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.

Big Green Coach return coach travel

If you’re not travelling with TfW, a separate coach service will be available. The Welsh Rugby Union has partnered with Big Green Coach, the largest events travel company in the UK, to put on special coach services for supporters travelling into Cardiff for the Wales v Australia match.

Return coach travel is available from four locations including Bristol, Swindon, Reading and London (King’s Cross). Return coach seats start from £33, and all coaches are timetabled to arrive in plenty of time before the game and will take fans home again, after full time.

Tickets can be purchased online via: https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/wales-v-australia-coach-travel-to-principality-stadium-cardiff

