Weather warnings have been issued for unsettled weather this week.

The UK forecast up to and including the weekend presents “a Smorgasbord of weather types with rain, unseasonably strong winds and temperatures above 20°C all featuring for some.” The Met Office has said.

On Saturday a deep area of low pressure – now named as Storm Kathleen and the 11th named storm of this storm season – will move towards the UK and Ireland from the southwest bringing unseasonably strong winds to Ireland and western parts of the UK.

A yellow warning is in place from 8am-10pm on Saturday which includes westerly parts of Flintshire.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Christoph Almond said: “Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly on the coast, will see 60 to 70 mph gusts with large waves also likely.”

#StormKathleen has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds to Ireland and much of the UK on Saturday Stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/dcDmifdqjL — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2024

Warm in many places too

As this area of low pressure moves north-eastwards, it will be drawing up unseasonably warm air from Iberia for a time. This warm air will see temperatures rise across the UK, causing some areas to see values above 20°C for the first time this year.

The locations likely to see the highest temperatures will be in parts of East Anglia and Southeast England where 21°C or 22°C is not out of the question briefly on Saturday.

Into next week

Beyond the weekend the confidence in the forecast isn’t as high, but there is a robust signal for further rain next week in the north, but a hint of more settled conditions in the south of England at times, especially in the second half of next week with temperatures a little above average.