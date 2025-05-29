Spring 2025 becomes UK’s sunniest on record

Spring 2025 is now officially the UK’s sunniest on record, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office.

Between 1 March and 27 May, the UK recorded 630 hours of sunshine, surpassing the previous record set in spring 2020 by four hours. Sunshine records for the UK date back to 1910.

The confirmation follows earlier announcements that Scotland and Northern Ireland had already seen their sunniest springs on record, both also beating their previous highs from 2020.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “The UK has now, provisionally, recorded its sunniest spring on record, with still a few days of the season to go. We all remember the exceptionally sunny spring of 2020, but that title has now been surpassed by the spring of 2025.

“Now, seven of the top ten sunniest springs on record for the UK since 1910 have occurred since the year 2000.”

The sunshine comes as part of a generally dry and settled spring across most of the UK. However, Carlisle noted that more unsettled weather is expected in the final days of May, which could impact other weather-related statistics.

“It has indeed been an extremely sunny and dry spring for the majority,” she said, “but with a few days left of the season and more unsettled weather this week, it’s too early to say what will happen with other records. We will bring more updates as we have them this week, and will be releasing the full May and Spring 2025 statistics on Monday 2 June.”

The Met Office uses long-running datasets to monitor and confirm weather records. These include temperature, rainfall, and sunshine totals, dating back to the early 20th century and earlier in some cases.

Sunshine records are based on the total number of hours where direct sunlight reaches the ground. In recent years, prolonged high-pressure systems have contributed to unusually sunny springs, with climate change likely playing a role in the overall trend.

Spring includes the months of March, April and May. The final statistics for the season will be confirmed following the conclusion of May and will include regional breakdowns and comparisons with long-term averages.