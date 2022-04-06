Spell of windy weather expected overnight in Flintshire

The Met Office is warning of windy weather in Flintshire overnight tonight.

A yellow weather warning comes into effect in North Wales and North West England at 8pm and ends at 5am on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts to 50 or 55 mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed spots, before easing beyond midnight. ”

“Across North Wales and northwest England, winds are expected to peak during the early hours, when gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 mph, and possibly around 70 mph close to some coasts.”

“Here winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning.”

What to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations

Regions and local authorities affected:

Wales

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

North West England