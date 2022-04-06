Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Apr 2022

Updated: Wed 6th Apr

Spell of windy weather expected overnight in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Met Office is warning of windy weather in Flintshire overnight tonight.

A yellow weather warning comes into effect in North Wales and North West England at 8pm and ends at 5am on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Winds will increase this evening across parts of Northern Ireland, with gusts to 50 or 55 mph likely in places, perhaps 60 mph in a few exposed spots, before easing beyond midnight. ”

“Across North Wales and northwest England, winds are expected to peak during the early hours, when gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 mph, and possibly around 70 mph close to some coasts.”

“Here winds will ease somewhat by daybreak, and then more markedly during the morning.”

What to expect:

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are possible
  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible in a few locations

Regions and local authorities affected:

Wales
  • Conwy
  • Denbighshire
  • Flintshire
  • Gwynedd
  • Isle of Anglesey
North West England
  • Blackpool
  • Cheshire East
  • Cheshire West and Chester
  • Cumbria
  • Greater Manchester
  • Halton
  • Lancashire
  • Merseyside
  • Warrington



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Work on 400 home Deeside development set to get under in Autumn

News

Energy bills: why yours is now so expensive, and where all the money goes

News

Petrol prices rose more in March than in any previous month on record, says RAC

News

New virtual reconstructions bring 14th-century Chester landmarks to life

News

Welsh government outlines how it will spend £380m to help tackle cost-of-living crisis

News

Covid expected to cost North Wales health board £80m over the next year

News

Law change means it should be harder for young people to buy dangerous weapons, both at the point of sale and delivery

News

UK to donate fleet of ambulances to Ukraine

News

“Blame game” ends as no-fault divorce comes into force

News





Read 397,871 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn