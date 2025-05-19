Silent protest held to oppose Flintshire catholic super-school plans

A silent protest has been held outside a Wrexham Diocese meeting to raise awareness of the campaign to save St David’s Catholic Primary School in Mold from closure.

Protestors from St David’s School Action Group originally planned to picket the meeting – which Bishop Peter Brignall was expected to attend – at St David’s Church Hall in Mold. Late last week the venue for the meeting of the Safeguarding Trustee Sub-Committee was changed to Buckley’s Our Lady of the Rosary Church.

Nevertheless 12 parents and their children stationed themselves outside the church hall in Buckley to express their opposition to plans to close four catholic schools in Flintshire – St David’s, St Anthony’s in Saltney and St Mary’s and St Richard Gwyn in Flint – and replace them with a single super-school for pupils aged three-18.

They brandished placards with slogans opposing the school plans and explained their position when asked by members of the committee as they went into the meeting.

One pupil was even filmed handing a leaflet explaining parents’ opposition to the scheme to the Bishop himself – although he did not stop to speak to the protesters.

“With the meeting location changed late in the day thankfully we were able to get some of the group to Buckley,” said St David’s Action Group member Sarah Cunningham.

“There was a lot of interest from those attending the meeting, asking why we were there. Surprisingly a number were not aware of the super-school plans and were shocked when we explained what they were.

“A number of individuals, including members of the clergy, pledged their support to us. Hopefully it was raised in the meeting too.”

The action is the latest in a series of efforts by parents at St David’s and St Anthony’s to save their schools from closure and force the Diocese and Flintshire County Council to reconsider the plans.

According to the proposal 85% of the cost of the £55 million super-school will be funded by the Welsh Government through it’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme with the remaining 15% coming from the Diocese of Wrexham.

The Diocese’s contribution will be made by giving up the land at St David’s and St Anthony’s for development.

If the plans go ahead St Anthony’s will close in September 2026 with the other three schools closing once the new school is built on the site of St Richard Gwyn and St Mary’s.

The Diocese of Wrexham was approached for a comment.

A public consultation on the plans will be opened on or before June 3 for 42 days.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter