Shotton: Police seeing increase in drug dealing around ’33 Club’ field

Police have called on residents to report any “suspicious activity” following reports of increased drug activity around Shotton Lane playing fields.

Several police vehicles were spotted parked near the ’33 Club’ field off Shotton Lane on Tuesday, officers have said there will be increased patrols in the area.

The field is mainly a football pitch with a children’s play area and is used by many dog walkers.

One local resident – who preferred not to be named – told Deeside.com they had seen a number of “suspicious” people hanging around the changing room building during the daytime over the past week or so.

PC James Sankey from North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team said: “We are receiving information that there is increased drug activity in the Shotton Lane area.”

“We are aware of specific locations where drug dealing is believed to be taking place, specifically the fields on Shotton Lane.”

“There will be an increase in police patrol in the area, however should you see any suspicious activity, please let us know on 101 or webchat so that officers can attend when able.”

“Please provide names and descriptions if possible as well as your contact details so that officers can gain further information from you if required.”

Earlier this year police called on residents to report any suspicious activity following an increase in drug dealing around the Shotton Lane, Killens Lane and the Taliesin area of Shotton.

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via 101 or the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111