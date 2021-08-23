Shotton autistic teen left with cuts and bruises after being punched, kicked and has phone smashed

A Shotton teenager has been left with cuts and bruises after three ‘strangers’ beat him up and smashed his phone.

North Wales Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the alleged incident which took place in Shotton on Friday night.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Masters was walking home from his girlfriend’s house when he was attacked by the ‘cattle bridge’ on the path which runs between Edward Morgan primary school and the rear of Pippins Close.

His mum Barbara said: “Alex was badly beaten up by three lads for no reason at all and had his phone smashed to bits. Alex is 17 and autistic, his phone is his life.”

She said: “Alex doesn’t have a bad bone in his body and was walking home from his girlfriends when he was jumped, in the dark, punched, kicked.

“Why? We don’t know but one thing I do know is that I thank my lucky stars today that he wasn’t more badly injured or worse.”

Barbara said today that Alex is still “sore and shaken up” by the attack, “but is doing ok.”

The teenager has just started a new job at Sports Direct but due to his injuries “he may be off for a couple of weeks and this has also really upset him.” His mum said.

Lots of people have been in touch with her since Friday and suggested she started a Go Fund Me page to help Alex get a new phone “as people are saying they would love to help.”

Barbara said the family have been “blown away by all of the support he has received. Alex is very grateful and would like to thank everyone in Deeside so very much.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “We received a call at approximately 11.05pm on Friday evening reporting that a 17 year old male had been assaulted and his mobile phone smashed.”

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances of this incident, and anyone with information should contact police.”

If you have any information it can be passed to North WalesPolice direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Z122669.