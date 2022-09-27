Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 27th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 27th Sep

Senior Councillors unanimously vote to introduce 24 “warm hubs” in Flintshire

Senior Councillors have unanimously backed plans to introduce 24 “warm hubs” in Flintshire.

The provision of the hubs is aimed at easing the worry of those struggling with costs, food poverty and isolation.

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, councillors supported a proposal that will see 22 community centres in the Council’s sheltered housing schemes become warm hubs over the winter months.

Community hubs in Shotton and Holywell and the community centre in the Holway will also be used.

The Council wants to work with other organisations and centres to ensure as wide a coverage as possible.

The warm hubs will have a fridge, microwave and Well-Fed meals, giving the residents the opportunity to eat together or take their meal home with them.

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: “Although it’s incredible that in this day and age we are having to consider opening warm hubs, the fact is that with the current cost of living crisis, they have become a necessity.”

“Flintshire takes its responsibilities extremely seriously and we will continue to support our most vulnerable residents during these unprecedented times.”

“The warm hubs are an extension of work which took hold during the pandemic and which has continued since with the introduction of support hubs in Shotton and Holywell – recently recognised by another local authority as a great example of how to support and advise residents.”

Councillor Paul Johnson, Cabinet Member for Finance and Social Inclusion, said: “It’s quite unbelievable that in the 21st Century we are having to take action to keep our citizens warm, the energy crisis is already having an impact on people in our communities and the situation out there is Flintshire is likely to get worse for those who are already struggling to make ends meet – for many of our residents, disposable income is an aspiration!”

“I applaud this initiative and look forward to working closely with existing community organisations to increase the reach of this activity so that all areas of the County are adequately covered.”

