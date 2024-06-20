Search and Rescue team called out after group of youngsters get lost on Moel Famau

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team were called out by police on Monday after 12 Duke of Edinburgh Award walkers lost their way on Moel Famau.

The walkers were unreachable, with their phones going to voicemail and attempts to locate them through phone tracking proving unsuccessful.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “Whilst getting the wheels in motion to deploy the team, we got a phone call from a lovely farmer who had come across the group.”

“She was able to give us a location near Ffrith Mountain and had done a great job in calming them all down.”

“Once the location was confirmed, we got three fully crewed vehicles deployed from base to meet up with them.”

“We confirmed we had all 12, checked them over, and were then able to leave them with their teachers who arrived on the scene shortly after us.”

NEWSAR, a volunteer-based mountain rescue organisation, is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, primarily covering Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.

They also assist other mountain rescue teams in North Wales and lowland search and rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

Funding this vital service costs approximately £30,000 annually, covering expenses such as vehicle maintenance, protective gear, training, and essential rescue equipment.

As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies heavily on grants, donations, legacies, and community collections.

For more information or to support NEWSAR, visit their donation page here.