Schuh opens doors at Broughton Retail Park today

Leading fashion footwear retailer Schuh opened its newest store at Broughton Shopping Park today, 30th August, with a grand launch event.

Launching with a bang, the retailer is hosting an opening event from 10am to 8pm, complete with a DJ to create a lively party atmosphere.

As a special treat, the first 200 customers through the doors will receive bespoke goodie bags filled with branded merchandise and sweet treats, providing an extra incentive for early visitors.

Alan Pruden-Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition: “We’re hugely excited to welcome yet another popular brand to the centre as we continue to expand our fashion offering for shoppers.”

He added, “We know the store will go down well with visitors – whether you’re shopping for the latest trends or everyday favourites – and we’re looking forward to joining the celebrations on opening day.”

The new store, located next to WH Smith, covers 5,200 square feet and will stock a wide range of products.

Schuh’s offerings include best-selling items for women, men, and children from over 80 brands, alongside their exclusive own-label range, providing a diverse selection for all tastes and preferences.

Neil Partington, Schuh’s Chief Retail Officer, highlighted the brand’s excitement about the expansion: “We’re delighted to expand our retail park portfolio to Broughton Park. This latest opening meets the demand for ‘destination shopping’ and strengthens our commitment to our customers’ wants and needs.”

Schuh’s focus on innovation and customer experience is evident in its new store design.

The store features a flexible and vibrant layout, creating a dynamic and engaging shopping environment.

Notably, the store has moved towards the increased use of mobile payment devices, eliminating the need for fixed tills and ensuring a seamless transaction experience for customers.

In addition to its extensive product range, Schuh is also committed to various customer-focused initiatives, such as the “single shoe initiative” for disabled customers, the “Sell Your Soles” takeback scheme, and a generous 365-day return policy.