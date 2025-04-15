Sandycroft: Dash cam plea after B5129 collision involving cyclist

North Wales Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a black Vauxhall Mokka in Sandycroft earlier this month.

The incident took place on the B5129 Chester Road East near Flintshire Tyre Garage at around 6pm on Saturday 5 April 2025.

Officers are asking any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward as they continue their enquiries into the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via 101, quoting reference number 25000279741.