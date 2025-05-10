Saltney: Warrior Training expands with new performance gym

A Saltney-based gym has opened a new performance training facility following a £185,000 investment over the past two years.

Warrior Training, located on River Lane in Saltney, has seen rapid growth in membership and capacity since 2023, prompting the launch of The Hybrid Hub on the same site.

The new gym officially opened its doors on Monday 5 May.

The Hybrid Hub is designed as a performance-based coaching space offering smaller group sessions and specialist classes.

These include Hyrox, an endurance-based workout that supports participation in the growing competitive fitness scene, as well as Engine cardio sessions, strength and conditioning, and Olympic lifting led by qualified coaches.

Warrior Training co-owner Keenan Acton said: “Warrior Training is more than just a gym, it’s a thriving community of like-minded individuals united by a shared mission – to become the strongest, happiest and best version of themselves. Now, with the launch of The Hybrid Hub, we are taking that mission to the next level.”

Membership has surged since the launch of the new 15,000sqft unit, with many now competing in events such as Hyrox, HybridX and the gym’s own Warrior Games.

A week before the official opening, existing members were given an exclusive preview, with many signing up after just one session. Membership for The Hybrid Hub has now reached capacity.

Niall Carroll, a long-time member from Chester, said the new facility provided the structure and balance he had been looking for in his hybrid training journey.

“After just one week I can say, without hesitation, that The Hybrid Hub will give me structure, balance and, most importantly, purpose as the programming and scheduling the team have put together will provide me with optimised progression, recovery management and injury prevention,” he said.

The launch has also allowed Warrior Training to enhance its original group workout offering. With The Hybrid Hub now focused on performance training, the main Warrior gym has increased its popular high-intensity circuit classes by 60 percent.

Co-owner Andy Mountford-Metcalf, who became a partner in August 2024, said the Warrior identity remains rooted in its circuit training origins.

“The gym’s original identity is circuits classes, with Monday evening sessions always fully booked with 70 members and class specials hitting well over 100 every time,” he said.

“As demand grows for hybrid training styles, we believe we now offer members the best of both worlds.”

Classes at both Warrior Training and The Hybrid Hub run throughout the week, with early morning and evening sessions and weekend availability. Open Gym slots are also available daily for independent training.

Lisa Williams-Holt, a Deeside resident and member of Warrior Training for seven years, said the community feel of the gym has kept her coming back.

“I am an ambassador of circuit training at Warrior – the full body, structured workouts hit each muscle group and it never gets boring as the coaches change the circuits all the time,” she said.

“I have introduced so many people to Warrior who were worried they wouldn’t be able to do it but it’s never been about competition; it’s about enjoyment, learning new exercises and becoming confident with weights.

“The support from the coaches and other members is immense; I love the music, working out with like-minded people and being able to challenge myself. I never regret a Warrior Training circuit.

“Some days, it’s the only hour I get for myself, and the energy it gives me afterwards is something I can’t get anywhere else. There’s no judgement here, just motivation and encouragement.”

Membership for The Hybrid Hub is currently full, but those interested can join a waitlist by contacting [email protected].

Membership options for Warrior Training are still available through the gym’s mobile app.