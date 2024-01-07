Saltney: Flint Coastguard responds to River Dee emergency
Flint Coastguard Rescue Team were called out today, Sunday, January 7, following reports of a person entering the icy waters of the River Dee near Saltney.
At approximately 1.20pm, the volunteer rescue team was alerted to the incident.
Flint Lifeboat was also called to the scene.
The urgency of the situation was heightened by the freezing conditions of the River Dee, which posed a significant risk to the individual in the water.
Thankfully, as the rescue teams were en route to the incident, they received information that the person had been safely retrieved from the water and was in safe hands.
Posting on their Facebook page, a Flint Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team was tasked alongside our colleagues at RNLI Flint Lifeboat to assist North Wales Police with an incident where a person had entered the icy waters of the River Dee.”
“Thankfully, whilst we were heading to the incident we received information that the casualty was out of the water and in safe hands.”
"If you ever suspect someone's in trouble at the coast, Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard!"
