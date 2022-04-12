Russell Marsh sentenced to life in jail over murder of Shotton mum Jade Ward

A 29-year-old man has today been sentenced to life in prison for murder, following his trial at Mold Crown Court.

Russell Norman Marsh of Chevrons Road, Shotton, killed his ex-wife Jade Ward, 27, at a property in Shotton on 26 August 2021 while their four children we asleep.

A mother of four, Ms Ward was found dead by officers in a bedroom after suffering a violent attack by Marsh, who had handed himself in at Blacon police station.

During the trial, a pathology report found that Jade had suffered multiple wounds across her body, including her face and arms, and bruising that was consistent with “making efforts to fight off” her attacker.

Marsh denied the charge of murder but admitted manslaughter when he gave evidence.

He will now serve a minimum of 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Following today’s sentencing, Jade’s family paid tribute to her with the following statement: “Jade was a kind and caring daughter who will be deeply missed by everyone.

“Jade was the sunshine in our lives, she was the glue that held us all together.”

“She was also a devoted mum who would do anything for her children, a much-loved friend, daughter, sister, aunty, niece and granddaughter.”

“Jade’s whole life was ahead of her and her death has left a void in all our lives.”

“The family are very thankful to all of Jade’s friends and colleagues for their support, and to North Wales Police for the investigation that has led to today’s conviction.”

“We ask that our privacy is respected and that as a family we can quietly grieve and continue to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.”

Detective Inspector Myfanwy Kirkwood, the deputy Senior Investigating Officer, said: “For Jade’s young life to be cut so cruelly short in such tragic circumstances is beyond comprehension.”

“Jade was much loved by her family and friends and I recognise that no words or verdict will ever bring back this young woman, but I hope today’s outcome will bring a small sense of peace to Jade’s family.”

“They have shown immense strength and courage throughout and I thank them for the way in which they have found the strength to assist my investigation team.”

“On Wednesday, 25th August 2021, Jade had spent time with her four children, friends and family and had enjoyed the afternoon and evening.”

“She was described as being happy and looking forward to her future.”

“Russell Marsh took her future away by killing her and only he truly knows the reasons for his dreadful actions, leaving their four children without a mother.”

“As a force, North Wales Police is committed to proactively identifying individuals who pose the highest risk of harm to women and girls, and actively manage those individuals to prevent or reduce offending.”

“Violent men who harm women and girls should be in no doubt that we are coming after them. If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, Live Fear Free can be contacted on 0808 801 0800.”