RSPCA: What your dog’s bark could be telling you

As Noise Action Week (19–24 May) gets underway, the RSPCA is reminding dog owners to take note of one of the UK’s most common complaints, excessive barking.

The charity warns that while barking is a natural way for dogs to communicate, it can quickly become a neighbourhood nuisance, potentially resulting in legal action and fines for owners.

“Dogs bark for many reasons, it’s how they communicate,” said RSPCA pet welfare expert Dominika Jagoda. “But can we take steps to stop our pups from expressing themselves quite so noisily?”

According to the RSPCA, some of the most common causes of barking include separation anxiety, fear, boredom, territorial instincts and even excitement. Each type of bark has different causes and solutions.

“If your dog barks when you’re not around, they may be experiencing distress at being alone,” said Dominika. She explained that many owners are unaware of the issue if it happens while they’re out, leading to long-standing problems with neighbours.

For dogs barking out of fear, Dominika advised: “These barks are often deeper and the dog may growl alongside — a defence mechanism to help mask their fear from a potential predator.”

Territorial barking is common too, particularly when dogs see the postman or strangers outside the home. In these cases, reducing access to windows and using treats or toys as a distraction may help.

Boredom is another frequent trigger. “Dogs are intelligent, active and social animals… and much like children, when they get bored, they might moan about it,” said Dominika. She recommends enrichment toys and “sniffy” walks to keep dogs stimulated.

Excitement, too, can set off barking, often in a high-pitched tone and accompanied by a wagging tail. “Once your dog starts whatever activity they’re excited by, their barking should quieten down,” she added.

The RSPCA encourages dog owners to build consistent routines, use calming techniques when leaving dogs alone, and to seek expert help when needed.

To help tackle the issue in communities, the RSPCA has also offered advice for those affected by noisy neighbours. “Speak to the owner — they may not be aware there’s a problem. If they are aware and working on it, it will provide some reassurance,” a spokesperson said.

If barking continues and becomes disruptive, people are advised to report the matter to their local council. In cases where an animal welfare concern exists, the council may then contact the RSPCA.

More advice on dog behaviour and welfare can be found on the RSPCA’s website.