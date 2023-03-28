From Couch to 5k: Deestriders Running Club’s inspiring fitness transformation

The Deestriders Running Club ‘Couch to 5k’ programme, an 11-week initiative designed to help participants transition from inactivity to running a 5k, has seen a new intake of ‘Couchies’ achieve their fitness goals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme is tailored for those who had never run before or were looking to return to running, offering a walk/run plan consisting of three sessions per week – two with the club and one independently. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On March 25, the hard work of the Couchies paid off as four participants, James Parry, Amanda Scotter, Claire Harper, and Laura Makin, completed their 5k graduation run at the Chester parkrun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laura Makin also used the opportunity to raise awareness and support for the epilepsy charity ESUK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deestriders Running Club Couch to 5k programme has proven successful in encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle for its participants. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme’s unique approach, combining club sessions with independent training, has allowed the Couchies to build up their endurance and confidence gradually, culminating in the completion of a 5k run. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Deestriders Running Club continues to promote fitness and camaraderie within the community, celebrating the achievements of their Couchies and encouraging more individuals to take up running as a way to improve their overall health and well-being. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Find out more about Deestriders here: http://www.deestridersrunningclub.net/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

