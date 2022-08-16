Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Aug 2022

Roadworthy? Not according to police who seized it in Flintshire today

Police are asking drivers to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off.

Officers from North Wales Roads Policing Unit said a ‘chap’ now faces potential prosecution after being stopped in an unroadworthy car in Flintshire today.

The driver was pulled over in Flint Mountain where police found the grey Nissan to be in a “dangerous condition” having under-inflated tyres, cracks in the windscreen with writing obscuring the driver’s view, it also had no MOT.

Police posted on social media: “Vehicle seized today in Flint Mountain for being in a dangerous condition, not only does the front look poor but the windscreen has two large cracks in it, writing on the front obscuring the driver’s view, an expired MOT for over several months and under-inflated tyres.”

“Driver has been interviewed and the vehicle now requires a mechanical inspection before being reported to appear at court.”

“Please make sure your vehicle is in a roadworthy condition before setting off, unlike this chap who now faces prosecution.”

