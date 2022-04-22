Updated: A548 closed in Bagillt following crash during early hours of this morning

Update: Two people have died in a collision in Bagillt during the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened at around 2.30am prompting a major emergency service response which included an air ambulance.

The two who died were travelling in a white BMW 330 saloon, three other passengers are in hospital in a serious condition.

Police have closed a section of the A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield, it will remain closed until lunchtime.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who saw the BMW travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to contact them.

In a statement, a North Wales Police spokesperson said : “Officers attended the scene of a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning (Friday).”

“The collision occurred near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 at Bagillt, and road closures were put in place.”

“Sadly, two people have died, and another three are currently in hospital in a serious condition.”

“Officers remain at the scene whilst our investigations continue, and the road will be closed until at least lunchtime.”

“We are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage, that saw a white BMW 330 saloon travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, prior to 2.30am to please contact us.”

“You can speak to us via our live webchat https://orlo.uk/RyBfX or on 101. Please quote ref B056403”

Earlier report: Police have closed a section of the A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield following a serious collision during the early hours of this morning, Friday, April 22.

The crash happened at around 2.30am prompting a major emergency service response which included an air ambulance.

It happened on the A548 close to the junction with the A5026 outside the Lyons Den Fitness.

The road is currently closed both ways from the junction with High Street and Bagillt Car Spares to Bagillt Road.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene at 2.40am and sent two rapid response vehicles and five emergency ambulances to the incident.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 shows a Wales Air Ambulance landing near the gym at around 4.22am.

In an update on thier Facebook page, Lyon Den Fitness said it will not be opening today due to “structural damage” to the building following a “major traffic incident.”

The A5026 up to Holywell was also closed as a result of the incident it has since reopened.

North Wales Police have appealed for witnesses, in a statement on social media just after 3am, the force said:

“The A548 & the A5026 in Bagillt are currently closed in both directions due to a collision.”

“The roads will likely be closed for some time.”

“We are appealing to anybody who was in the area or may have witnessed the collision that occurred at approximately 2:30am this morning to contact us, quoting reference B056403.

call 101 or https://www.northwales.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/”

A local traffic report states: “Road closed due to crash, one vehicle involved on A548 both ways from Tir Glas to Holywell Street. The accident has happened outside the LyonsDen Fitness.”