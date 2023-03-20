Road traffic collision in Chester left a car on side
A road traffic collision in Chester left a car on its side earlier today.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene just after 10.45am this morning, Monday, March 20.
Police and ambulance crews also responded to the incident which took place on Liverpool Road in Backford.
Firefighters made the vehicle safe and disconnected the battery.
There was one casualty as a result of the incident, who was promptly handed over to the care of paramedics.
A traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over vehicle on A41 Liverpool Road Northbound at Station Road. Emergency vehicles are in attendance.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News