Posted: Fri 19th Aug 2022

Updated: Fri 19th Aug

Updated: Road blocked near Flintshire village with air ambulance landing close by

Update: The air ambulance has left the area taking off at 6.20pm.

Posting an update on social media Flintshire County Councillor for Gwernaffield & Gwernymynydd ward, David Coggins Cogan said: “The crossroads at Cadole Rd, Hafod Rd, and Pant y Buarth will be closed for the rest of the evening.”

“Access for local residents will be allowed (if you live within the road closure), but there is absolutely no access to the junction itself.”

He added: “The police will be investigating the collision.”

Cadole Road is closed from The Hand Inn to the quarry entrance.

Hafod Road is closed from the Plas Hafod Hotel to the Cadole Road junction.

Pant Y Buarth is closed from the ‘back of the golf course’ to the junction.

Earlier report: A road is reported to be blocked near Gwernaffield following a road traffic collision.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Cadole Road near the junction with Hafod Road.

A Wales Air Ambulance was spotted landing close to the road at 5.20pm

A local traffic report states: “Partially blocked due to crash on Hafod Road both ways near Cadole Road. Traffic is coping well.”

No more details at present.

