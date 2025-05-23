RNLI relaunches Float to Live safety campaign in Wales

The RNLI has relaunched its “Float to Live” campaign across Wales ahead of the summer holidays, using a real-life rescue from Borth to highlight the life-saving impact of floating when caught in trouble in the sea.

The campaign encourages people to remember and practise the float technique, which helped save the lives of Katie Laurie and Will Peckham when they were caught in a rip current at Borth Beach in 2022.

The couple were swept around 40 metres out to sea by a powerful current. Exhausted and unable to swim to safety, Katie recalled the RNLI’s float advice from a sign near the beach entrance and shouted to Will to follow the instructions.

“After the wave went over us, we couldn’t get away, it was pulling us out and the shore was getting further away,” Katie said. “I was racking my brain for ways not to die, then I remembered I’d seen a sign with the float to live advice. Whoever put that sign at the beach entrance is a hero.”

The pair floated until RNLI lifeguards reached them and brought them safely back to shore. “I don’t think I would have lasted without floating,” Katie added. “The float to live technique really did help to save me.”

According to new research, 84% of people in Wales plan to visit the coast this summer, yet 72% say they would not try to float as their first reaction if they got into difficulty in the water.

Tirion Dowsett, RNLI Water Safety Delivery Support, said: “Katie and Will prove how valuable the RNLI’s Float to Live advice is. This year we’re encouraging people to practise the float technique in a pool or lifeguarded beach.

“People float in different ways. Being familiar with what works for you is important in case you ever need it.”

The RNLI’s Float to Live advice is:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Relax and try to breathe normally

Move your hands and legs to stay afloat

It’s ok if your legs sink – we all float differently

Practise floating if you can

Anyone who sees someone in trouble in the water is urged to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. The RNLI advises against entering the water to attempt a rescue.

[Photo: Katie Laurie and Will Peckham by Gerallt Jones