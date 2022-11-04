RMT suspends rail strike but services in Wales will still not run on Saturday

The RMT has suspended planned strikes on November 5, 7 and 9 and will now enter into a period of “intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies.”

Locally, Transport for Wales is not involved in the industrial action, however strike action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail meant TfW would have been unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

Despite the strike being called off TfW trains will still not be running on Saturday due to the ‘short notice’ given the strike being called off.

Hello. Due to the short notice given for the cancellation of the strikes, it’s not possible for services to be reinstated tomorrow. Most trains across the network will remain suspended, with severely reduced services running east of Cardiff and to the valley lines only ^Joe — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) November 4, 2022

The RMT said the current dispute remains “very much live, and the union is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action with the result due on 15th November.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.

“Our re-ballot remains live and if we have to take strike action during the next 6 months to secure a deal, we will.”

