Resurfacing works set for A55 in Flintshire, expect closures and diversions

In a move to maintain and enhance major A roads in the region, a section of the A55 in Flintshire is set to undergo resurfacing works next week, leading to overnight closures.

Work will occur on the westbound carriageway from junction 33B near Ewloe to junction 33 at the Northop Interchange.

This work is scheduled over two nights – Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th of December.

During these nights, closures will be effective from 8 pm to 6 am.

Traffic Wales stated: "The works are being conducted overnight in December when traffic is typically lower to minimise disruption."

The impacted areas include the A55 westbound between J33B and J33, the complete closure of Smithy Lane in Alltami, the junction of Pinfold Lane with the A55 westbound, and the A55 westbound continuation slip at J34 Ewloe.

To manage the expected traffic disruption, a diversion plan has been prepared.

Traffic heading westbound on the A55 will be diverted at J33B, near Ewloe, and rerouted via the A494 and A5119 to rejoin the A55 at J33, the Northop Interchange.

These measures aim to ensure a smooth flow of traffic while the essential works are in progress.

Furthermore, Traffic Wales has mentioned: "Specific and tailored arrangements will be in place for access to commercial premises affected."

