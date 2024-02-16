Residents on new Duttons Fields estate warned about suspicious activity

North Wales Police have issued a community alert regarding suspicious activities in Sealand.

Reports have emerged of a male seen looking through windows and attempting to enter homes, around Johnnie Johnson Court with at least one confirmed case of unlawful entry.

The alert, issued by PCSO Aled Hughes of the Flintshire North Police, comes in response to observations by local residents on the new Duttons Fields estate who noticed the individual in the close.

The police are urging anyone who witnesses similar suspicious activities to contact them immediately.

Residents are being reminded to ensure their doors and windows are securely locked at all times and to remain vigilant for any unfamiliar individuals in their neighbourhood.

PCSO Hughes said: “Please be aware that there has been suspicious activity around Johnnie Johnson Close, Sealand whereby a male has been seen to be looking through windows and trying a door.”

“It is also believed that the male has actually entered one property. If you see anything suspicious.”

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

You can also report anonymously via CrimeStoppers ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Online: crimestoppers-uk.org ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

By phone: 0800 555 111 ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

