Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Feb 2024

Residents on new Duttons Fields estate warned about suspicious activity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have issued a community alert regarding suspicious activities in Sealand.

Reports have emerged of a male seen looking through windows and attempting to enter homes, around Johnnie Johnson Court with at least one confirmed case of unlawful entry.

The alert, issued by PCSO Aled Hughes of the Flintshire North Police, comes in response to observations by local residents on the new Duttons Fields estate who noticed the individual in the close.

The police are urging anyone who witnesses similar suspicious activities to contact them immediately.

Residents are being reminded to ensure their doors and windows are securely locked at all times and to remain vigilant for any unfamiliar individuals in their neighbourhood.

PCSO Hughes said: “Please be aware that there has been suspicious activity around Johnnie Johnson Close, Sealand whereby a male has been seen to be looking through windows and trying a door.”

“It is also believed that the male has actually entered one property. If you see anything suspicious.”

You can contact North Wales Police by clicking here. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

You can also report anonymously via CrimeStoppers ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Online: crimestoppers-uk.org ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

By phone: 0800 555 111 ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌‌‌​‍‌​​​‌​‌‌‍‌​​​‌‌​‌‍‌​​‌‌‌‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌​​‌​‌​​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​​‌‌​‌​‍‌​​‌‌‌​​‍‌‌​​‌‌​‌‍‌‌​​‌‌​​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Tata Steel job threat sparks union ballot for industrial action across all UK sites
  • Football Association of Wales announces historic £6m investment in JD Cymru Premier
  • Flintshire: Dilapidated wooden chapel could be turned into house under new proposals

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Tata Steel job threat sparks union ballot for industrial action across all UK sites

    News

    Football Association of Wales announces historic £6m investment in JD Cymru Premier

    News

    Flintshire: Dilapidated wooden chapel could be turned into house under new proposals

    News

    Dump truck smashes through fence in Holywell School vandalism incident

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rainfall forecast over weekend

    News

    Celebrity Pilgrims set off from Flint Castle on spiritual journey across North Wales

    News

    Plans for six “upmarket” log cabins at a caravan park in Holywell lodged with council

    News

    North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Supports Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre

    News

    Tax credits recipients to receive Cost of Living Payment from today

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn