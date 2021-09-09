Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 9th Sep 2021

Thu 9th Sep

Reports of flash flooding affecting parts of Mold

There are reports of flash flooding in Mold this afternoon.

A traffic report states that the A5119 – New Street – is just passable, and there is “slow traffic due to flooding around Ruthin Castle Pub.”

Jason Mansell has sent us video footage which he says was taken “behind the old CO-OP carpark,” it shows the road heavily flooded and drain covers blown as a result of torrential rain.

Jason also said people are stuck in their homes on Cae Bracty which is just off The Park.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for today and covers all of North Wales.

Effective from 10am until 8pm, up to 30mm of rain is possible in less than an hour where storms do occur which has the potential to generate some surface water flooding.

There is also the possibility of very localised impacts from lightning and hail.

Flooding in Mold today – Photo: Jason Mansell

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The hot and clear weather currently being experienced across large parts of the UK is forecast to break down through the middle of the week as showers and thunderstorms arrive.

“These will initially affect the southwest of the UK on Wednesday, before moving steadily north and developing across most areas through Thursday and Friday.

“Thunderstorm warnings have been issued across a number of areas to highlight the potential for isolated impacts, including surface water flooding of homes and businesses, disruption to transport, and very isolated damage to infrastructure from lightning or hail.

“The semi-random nature of showers and thunderstorms means that many places will not see any thunderstorms at all, so it’s not possible at this range to be more precise about the locations at risk, or indeed be more confident about the potential for impacts.”



