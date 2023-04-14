Regions top employers set to attend Flintshire Jobs fair

The Flintshire Jobs Fair is set to provide a platform for jobseekers in the local area to improve their chances of securing employment.

The event, which will be held at the Civic Centre in Connah's Quay on Thursday, 20 April 2023 from 4pm to 7pm, will bring together local businesses, organisations, and government agencies to offer apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job opportunities.

Organised by Communities For Work Plus, Jobcentre Plus, and Careers Wales, the event will provide jobseekers with information and practical advice on how to find a job.

Attendees will have the opportunity to check out training and volunteering opportunities in the local community, visit the CV checkpoint, and apply for jobs on the spot at the application station.

Confirmed employers who will be participating in the event include 2 Sisters Food Group, Andy Swan, Army, Blue Bird Care, Carden Park, Chalk Education, Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service (Abergele), Child and Adolescence Mental Health Service (Mancot), Citizens Advice Bureau, ClwydAlyn Housing, Coleg Cambria, Cygnet Health Care – Delfryn House & Lodge, Educate Group, Excell Supply, Flintshire County Council – Direct Payments, Gap Personnel, Home Bargains, Kingswood, Lester Cladding, Logistics People, Marks and Spencer Bank, MHC (Mental Health Care UK), Moneypenny, MPH Construction Ltd, NEWydd Catering & Cleaning, NHS – Finance Department, PSS Shared Lives, Ralawise, Recruit 4 Staff, Recruitment Business, Robertson Construction, Royal Navy, Thorncliffe Building Supplies, and Tidal Supply.

Jobcentre Plus can be contacted for more information about the event at flintshire.eateam@dwp.gov.uk, or by contacting Janiene Davies on 07770 632128 or Nia Parry on 07770 633453 at Communities For Work Plus.

The event is expected to provide an excellent opportunity for jobseekers to connect with potential employers and access training and resources to help them secure employment.

Jobseekers are advised to bring along their CVs and dress appropriately for the event.

