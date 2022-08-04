Red Arrows set to use Hawarden Airport as two day base for Rhyl Airshow

There’s a treat for Red Arrows fans in Flintshire this August Bank Holiday as the world-famous team is reported to be using Hawarden Airport as a base for their Rhyl Air Show displays.

It will be the Red Arrows’ first visit to the airfield – next to Airbus Broughton – for some time as they use it for an overnight stop.

For the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history, The Red Arrows have confirmed aerial displays for both days, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

Chocs Away, the popular diner based at the airport confirmed the Red Arrows will be returning to Hawarden.

In a post on Facebook they said we have some “extra exciting news, We will be home to the Red Arrows again, August Bank Holiday weekend.”

“Timings and schedules to be confirmed, and also weather permitting!!”

“We will post the timings as and when we know them.”

“They will be in and out throughout the day and overnight stopping with us.”

Rhyl Air Show returns this summer with a spectacular line up, including world-class acts across both days of the August Bank Holiday.

As well as the Red Arrows, the Typhoon Display Team, the BBMF Lancaster, Grob Tutor Display Team and two Spitfires have also been confirmed for both days.

The award winning air show is fast becoming North Wales’s biggest free seafront event and the 2022 show will feature spectacular aerial displays and land-based attractions and entertainment.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, in partnership with Denbighshire County Council, is thrilled to be bringing back the now ‘UK renowned’ Rhyl Air Show.”

“The Rhyl Air show is considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast.”