Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 4th Aug 2022

Updated: Thu 4th Aug

Red Arrows set to use Hawarden Airport as two day base for Rhyl Airshow

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

There’s a treat for Red Arrows fans in Flintshire this August Bank Holiday as the world-famous team is reported to be using Hawarden Airport as a base for their Rhyl Air Show displays. 

It will be the Red Arrows’ first visit to the airfield – next to Airbus Broughton – for some time as they use it for an overnight stop.

For the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history, The Red Arrows have confirmed aerial displays for both days, Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

Chocs Away, the popular diner based at the airport confirmed the Red Arrows will be returning to Hawarden.

In a post on Facebook they said we have some “extra exciting news, We will be home to the Red Arrows again, August Bank Holiday weekend.”

“Timings and schedules to be confirmed, and also weather permitting!!”

“We will post the timings as and when we know them.”

“They will be in and out throughout the day and overnight stopping with us.”

Rhyl Air Show returns this summer with a spectacular line up, including world-class acts across both days of the August Bank Holiday.

As well as the Red Arrows, the Typhoon Display Team, the BBMF Lancaster, Grob Tutor Display Team and two Spitfires have also been confirmed for both days.

The award winning air show is fast becoming North Wales’s biggest free seafront event and the 2022 show will feature spectacular aerial displays and land-based attractions and entertainment.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, in partnership with Denbighshire County Council, is thrilled to be bringing back the now ‘UK renowned’ Rhyl Air Show.”

“The Rhyl Air show is considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Flintshire baed Search and Rescue team called assist with medical incidents at Moel Famau and Loggerheads

News

Ofgem confirms energy price cap will be updated quarterly and warns of “very challenging winter ahead”

News

UK Government funding boost for renewable energy innovation in Deeside

News

The Proclaimers set walking challenge for people in Wales

News

Transport for Wales and Cadw partner to offer 2-for-1 entry in Wales’ historic landmarks

News

Young Flintshire dog owner takes part in ‘pawsome’ activities at the Young Kennel Club Summer Camp.

News

Update: Lane back open on A494 in Deeside following earlier incident

News

Cardiff no longer in running to host 2023 Eurovision song contest

News

Flintshire based executive recruiter and author plans for expansion after pandemic rebrand

News





Read 412,911 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn