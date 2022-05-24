Red Arrows and Typhoon confirmed for both days of Rhyl Air Show 2022

Rhyl Air Show returns this summer with a spectacular line up, including world-class acts across both days of the August Bank Holiday.

For the first time in Rhyl Air Show’s history, The Red Arrows and The Typhoon have confirmed aerial displays for both 27th and 28th August.

The Lancaster, Grob Tutor Display Team and two Spitfires have also been confirmed for both days, ensuring double the excitement across the whole weekend.

The award winning air show is fast becoming North Wales’s biggest FREE seafront event and the 2022 show will feature spectacular aerial displays and land-based attractions and entertainment.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said: “Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, in partnership with Denbighshire County Council, is thrilled to be bringing back the now ‘UK renowned’ Rhyl Air Show.”

“The Rhyl Air show is considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast.”

“Rhyl Town Centre and Events Arena are always buzzing with excitement, and to have both the Red Arrows and Typhoon over both days, is just amazing!”

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors and locals to Rhyl and the Denbighshire coast to enjoy this award winning show”