Record-breaking Welsh league crowd set to watch Connah’s Quay Nomads vs Wrexham women’s match

Connah’s Quay Nomads and Wrexham AFC women’s match on Sunday March 26 at the Racecourse Ground will see a record-breaking Welsh league crowd, with over 5,175 tickets sold. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Genero Adran North fixture will feature second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads against champions Wrexham, who have won all their 11 matches so far. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This promises to be a showcase of the best of North Walian women’s football. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The occasion will fittingly be marked by a record crowd – ticket sales have now exceeded Cardiff City Women’s record of 5,175, set earlier this season against Abergavenny. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The attendance will be the highest for a domestic women’s game in Wales, as well as the highest for any FAW-managed league game in the country, for either gender. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With more tickets being released, the club is looking to ensure a new record crowd for the game, promising a fantastic atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fleur Robinson, the Wrexham AFC CEO, said, “We’re delighted to have smashed the attendance record for Wrexham AFC Women’s final league game of their title-winning season.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“With ticket sales soaring and more seats being released, don’t miss out on buying your tickets – for just £1 each – to watch our champions be crowned at the Racecourse Ground. It’s going to be a memorable occasion, and we can’t wait to see you all here for the game.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To purchase your £1 ticket for the game, head to the Wrexham AFC eTicketing website and join the celebration of the Genero Adran North champions (via this link) ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

