Ready for a challenge? Become a Coastguard Rescue Officer in Flint!
Do you have what it takes to become a Coastguard Rescue Officer? The Flint-based team is seeking new officers.
HM Coastguard Rescue Teams consist entirely of specially trained, fully equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
These teams respond to a broad array of emergency incidents, including people in the water, technical rope rescue events, mud rescue incidents, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.
Coastguard Rescue Teams also collaborate closely with the police, ambulance and fire services, mountain rescue teams, and RNLI Lifeboat crews.
Officers often visit schools, clubs, and community events to promote coastal and water safety.
Coastguard Rescue Officers are on call at any time, day or night, regardless of weather conditions, often working in hazardous situations and carrying out physically demanding tasks.
Station Officer for HM Coastguard Flint, Tristan Rochfort, said:
“We’re actively seeking Coastguard Rescue Officers to join our teams!”
“HM Coastguard is the UK’s 999 Maritime and Coastal Emergency Service.”
Station Officer Rochfort also stated: “Our Coastguard Rescue Service consists of volunteers who execute rescues and assist those in distress around our coast.”
“As a volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officer, you might find yourself involved in a variety of situations, from mud, cliff, and water rescues to searches for missing people.”
“As a volunteer, you won’t receive payment. However, you can claim a small amount for your time and expenses.”
“Volunteering with us is a rewarding role that supports and contributes to your local community. You can truly make a difference and help save lives.”
Full training and equipment are provided by HM Coastguard, and no previous emergency service or maritime experience is required.
For more information about the Coastguard Rescue Service, visit www.hmcoastguard.uk/volunteer or to request an application form, email area15@mcga.gov.uk by Friday 30th June 2023, including your name, age, current address, and contact number.
Please specify which Coastguard Rescue Team you are interested in joining in your local area.
You will then be sent an application form.
