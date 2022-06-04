Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th Jun 2022

Updated: Sat 4th Jun

Rail user association slams TfW over reduced service on Wrexham to Bidston line today

A rail user association has slammed Transport for Wales (TfW) today saying the rail operator “appears incapable” of providing passengers with a reliable service.

TfW is operating a reduced service today (Saturday, June 4, ) on the Borderlands Line which runs between Wrexham, Shotton and Bidston on the Wirral.

The usual hourly service has been reduced with direct trains running at two-hour intervals.

TfW’s own journey planner website makes no mention of today’s reduced service, regular commuters going to catch their usual trains could find it is not operating.

The website claims there is a “good service” on the line today.

The Wrexham-Bidston Rail Users’ Association (WBRUA) represents rail users and the rail transport interests of communities along the Borderlands line.

It said there has been “little, if any, prior notice of this service reduction and many intending passengers will not be aware of it.”

A WBRUA spokesperson has said the association has “made the following representation to TfW.”

“The first northbound and southbound services, which key workers use, have been withdrawn today with the subsequent services operating at two hourly intervals.”

“Many intending passengers will be turning up at stations today to find their expected train isn’t operating.”

“TfW appears incapable of providing passengers with a reliable service or timely and adequate information when service changes are necessary.”

“When will TfW get its act together and provide a reliable service and adequate information for passengers ?”



