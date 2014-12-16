Deeside expansion plans for Lidl supermarketNews
Murky water warning in Queensferry.News
RSPCA charity shop voted as Asda Queensferry’s Community Life CharityNews
Deeside AM tells Education Minister Huw Lewis ‘face to face’ he wants John Summers to stay openNews
A hive of activity on Deeside Retail Park as ‘The Range’ gets ready to open next weekNews
Deeside AM urges Education Minister to listen to the community and keep John Summers openNews
New Deeside library hub offically opensNews
Two libraries set to open in Deeside on FridayNews
More needs to be done to protect pedestrians from cyclists on pavements says Deeside AMNews
Queensferry Roundabout Improvement works second ‘drop in session’ scheduledNews
Queensferry Roundabout Improvement works ‘drop in session’ January 7thNews
Deeside Poundworld opens today – Friday.News
Asda slashes petrol to less than a £1 per litre in weekend price dropNews
Work set to commence on Queensferry Roundabout from February next yearNews
Plans submitted to convert part of Deeside Leisure Centre into a community library hubNews
Crackdown on pavement riding cyclists to start in Deeside this weekNews
Wild warm wet windy that’s just the weather, snow on the way?News
Distraction thieves may be ‘working’ on Asda Queensferry car park.