Public urged to have to their say on draft management plan for the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on a draft management plan for the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

A consultation has been launched to coincide with the release of a draft Management Plan 2020-2025 for The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) ,

Spanning approximately 390 square kilometres, the AONB stretches from the coastal hills near Prestatyn to the north and extending as far south as the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and the Berwyn Mountains.

It includes land in Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham and is managed by the three county councils with Denbighshire County Council as the lead authority for the joint AONB committee.

At the end of 2020 Denbighshire County Council, on behalf of the joint AONB committee, undertook a public and stakeholder consultation which was used to develop the draft management plan.

It focuses on areas such as recreation/tourism, health and wellbeing, along with climate change, nature recovery, the rural economy and landscape and heritage.

As part of the consultation members of the public are asked to have their say on whether they agree or disagree what is being proposed.

Themes include restoration of habitats, balancing the increased demand for access to the countryside with the needs of local residents and businesses, managing the impact of visitors, supporting the rural economy and tackling the effects of climate change.

Cllr Tony Thomas, Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Housing and Communities, and Chair of the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB Joint Committee, said: “In late 2020, Denbighshire County Council on behalf of the joint AONB committee carried out a consultation which was used to help develop this draft management plan.

“Now the draft management plan has been written, the AONB committee is keen to understand whether the contents and aims reflect what people told us was important.

“We know that many residents and visitors enjoy visiting the area every year and it is therefore important people have their say on the future management of the AONB by taking part in this consultation.”

The consultation runs between 9th March and 20th April 2022. To get involved and have your say visit the Denbighshire Council website.

Hard copies of the management plan are available for viewing in: Loggerheads Country Park Visitor Centre, Ruthin Road, CH7 5LH and Llangollen Library, Castle Street, Llangollen, LL20 8NU