Protect your home this Christmas, Flintshire Police warn following burglary
Flintshire Police are calling on residents to be extra vigilant following a incident where Christmas gifts were stolen from a home.
The police have outlined several straightforward, yet essential steps for residents to enhance their home security.
These include keeping all doors and windows locked, even when at home, and refraining from advertising one’s absence on social media platforms, as it signals to burglars that the house is unoccupied.
Further, the use of visible deterrents like security cameras or even just a sticker indicating the presence of cameras can be significantly effective.
Burglars often tend to avoid homes where visible security measures, such as intruder alarms, are in place.
Additionally, the police advise residents to keep valuables out of sight and avoid leaving packaging of expensive items outside the property, which can attract unwanted attention.
One crucial tip includes not leaving keys in predictable hiding places like under doormats, as these are commonly checked by burglars.
Detective Sergeant Rhodri Ifans from North Flintshire Police shared his insights, stressing the emotional and financial impact of burglaries on victims.
