Protect your home this Christmas, Flintshire Police warn following burglary

Flintshire Police are calling on residents to be extra vigilant following a incident where Christmas gifts were stolen from a home.

The police have outlined several straightforward, yet essential steps for residents to enhance their home security.

These include keeping all doors and windows locked, even when at home, and refraining from advertising one's absence on social media platforms, as it signals to burglars that the house is unoccupied.

Further, the use of visible deterrents like security cameras or even just a sticker indicating the presence of cameras can be significantly effective.

Burglars often tend to avoid homes where visible security measures, such as intruder alarms, are in place.

Additionally, the police advise residents to keep valuables out of sight and avoid leaving packaging of expensive items outside the property, which can attract unwanted attention.

One crucial tip includes not leaving keys in predictable hiding places like under doormats, as these are commonly checked by burglars.

Detective Sergeant Rhodri Ifans from North Flintshire Police shared his insights, stressing the emotional and financial impact of burglaries on victims.

He said: “A burglary comes at a huge personal cost to a victim and is so much more than coping with the expense of replacing stolen items and repairing any damage caused. “It is very important that people are extra-vigilant this time of year and ensure that they take home security seriously. Many burglaries can be prevented by taking very simple measures such as ensuring all windows and doors are locked, even when at home. “We want to help you make sure that your Christmas is remembered for all the right reasons.”

If you see anybody acting suspiciously in your area, report it to us as soon as possible by calling 101 or via the website: https://orlo.uk/aJsD1

