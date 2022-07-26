Prestigious Green Flag awards for Wepre Park, Greenfield Valley and Mold’s Bailey Hill

Green Flags will be flying at three Flintshire destinations after being awarded the prestigious mark of excellence by inspectors.

Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners – the international mark of a quality park or green space.

In total 265 parks and green spaces in Wales have received the prestigious Green Flag Award and Green Flag Community Award.

They include a diverse range of sites, from country parks and formal gardens, to allotments, woodlands and churchyards.

Now in its third decade, the international Green Flag Award is a sign to the public that a park or green space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Wales still holds more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites, which are maintained and run by volunteers.

Mold’s Bailey Hill has been recognised fof its excellent visitor facilities, high environmental standards and commitment to delivering great quality green space.

Bailey Hill is a Scheduled Ancient Monument site situated in a conservation area in the centre of Mold.

The park is managed by a tripartite group including Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and local charity Friends of Bailey Hill.

The park has undergone a huge amount of redevelopment work to improve the site and the facilities available for visitors.

Wepre Park is 160 acres of green space, nestled in the heart of Connahs Quay, Flintshire, it is a unique setting with its various habitats and geology.

Features of the park include; Old Hall Gardens, Fishing Pond, Brook and Waterfall and Ewloe Castle for the public to discover.

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is situated in Holywell, Flintshire and encompasses 70 acres of industrial history. Historically Greenfield Valley employed hundreds of people in both its copper factories and cotton mills and is now fabulous open green space.

The Valley is home to a number of scheduled ancient monuments and is a haven for wildlife. Both Wepre Park and Greenfield Valley are quality Parks Flintshire are proud of, accessible for the community to explore and enjoy.

Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said:

“Our local green spaces have a vital role to play in connecting us to nature.”

“These awards go to prove that Wales’ parks and similar areas are doing a wonderful job in providing quality places to relax and enjoy.”

“The standard required to achieve Green Flag status is very high so I want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent, year-round facilities to local people and visitors alike.”

“It’s fantastic to see we still hold more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites in Wales – especially as the last two years have taught us all of the importance of nature and green spaces on our mental and physical wellbeing.”

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said:

“The last few years have really shown us just how important high-quality parks and green spaces are to our communities.”

“With more visitors than ever enjoying our green spaces, I’d like to congratulate the hard work of staff and volunteers who have maintained excellent standards at these sites.”