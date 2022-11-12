Poundland announces recruitment drive and confirms Boxing Day closure

Poundland has announced a recruitment drive in the run-up to Christmas and confirmed it will close on Boxing Day.

The discount retailer, which has stores in Mold and Flint, says it plans to take on around 1,200 seasonal colleagues to work in stores during the festive period.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some colleagues may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Poundland has also joined the growing list of retailers to remain closed on Boxing Day in thanks to its thousands of staff.

The retailer will also remain closed on New Years Day.

As a thank-you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher to spend in store between December and January.

“We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family,” said Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz’ people director.

“The vouchers and extra discounts are our way of saying thank-you and we know they’ll be appreciated.”

