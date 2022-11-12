Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 12th Nov 2022

Poundland announces recruitment drive and confirms Boxing Day closure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Poundland has announced a recruitment drive in the run-up to Christmas and confirmed it will close on Boxing Day.

The discount retailer, which has stores in Mold and Flint, says it plans to take on around 1,200 seasonal colleagues to work in stores during the festive period.

The temporary shop floor roles will end on Christmas Eve, though some colleagues may be taken on permanently where roles are available.

Poundland has also joined the growing list of retailers to remain closed on Boxing Day in thanks to its thousands of staff.

The retailer will also remain closed on New Years Day.

As a thank-you to all 18,000 members of the Poundland and Dealz team for all their hard work, they will each receive a £25 voucher to spend in store between December and January.

“We really appreciate how hard colleagues work during the year and are closing the stores on the extra days over Christmas and New Year so they enjoy a well-deserved break with friends and family,” said Simon Wells, Poundland & Dealz’ people director.

“The vouchers and extra discounts are our way of saying thank-you and we know they’ll be appreciated.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wales Air Ambulance offers one lucky athlete a free charity space on “world’s toughest mountain race” between Conwy and cardiff
  • Chester’s Christmas Market opens next Friday and other key dates
  • Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Wales Air Ambulance offers one lucky athlete a free charity space on “world’s toughest mountain race” between Conwy and cardiff

    News

    Chester’s Christmas Market opens next Friday and other key dates

    News

    Past and present – short film celebrates history of Bagillt.

    News

    Royal College of Midwives launches first strike ballot in Wales in 142 years

    News

    Deeside based Iceland has Christmas dinner covered for less than £5 per person

    News

    Elfed High School students create weeping poppy installation to mark Remembrance Day

    News

    Recycling centre staff in Flintshire to wear body cameras due to violent threats

    News

    Fishing could be reintroduced at Greenfield Valley after being banned over five years ago

    News

    Developer wants to build 30 new homes at site of derelict garden centre on Flintshire-Wrexham border

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn