Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 22nd Oct

Police: Witness appeal following livestock attack in Flintshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police from the North Wales Rural Crime Team have launched an appeal for witnesses following a livestock attack in Flintshire.

A Ewe was attacked last week on the Coastal Path near Bagillt Car Spares by an ‘unknown dog,’ the animal sadly died from her injuries.

PC David Allen said: “North Wales Police Rural Crime Team is appealing for any witnesses to a livestock attack on or around Wednesday 13th October 2021 by an unknown dog.”

“The attack in which the Ewe subsequently died of her injuries took place along the Coast Path situated near Bagillt Car Spares, Bagillt Flintshire.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z150950.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Over a 100 Flintshire residents and businesses sign open letter of support for Welsh Government freeze on Red Route road scheme

News

Deeside based Iceland to give away food on last day of shelf life to online customers free

News

Tributes paid to outgoing Flintshire council chief executive who ‘helped raise standing’

News

Jobs fair set to take place in Queensferry in November

News

Waiting times “worst on record” as Welsh NHS continues to face increasing pressure

News

Oh no they haven’t….OH YES THEY HAVE…. Theatr Clwyd Panto Cast have arrived

News

Bagillt: Two bailed following incident on Tuesday which saw teenager receive stab wounds

News

Welsh Government give £1bn Metro plan update – £50m so far for North Wales is a ‘kick in the teeth’

News

Loss of care home residents who died of Covid was the “worst possible nightmare” says social care leader

News





Read 350,564 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn