Police: Witness appeal following livestock attack in Flintshire

Police from the North Wales Rural Crime Team have launched an appeal for witnesses following a livestock attack in Flintshire.

A Ewe was attacked last week on the Coastal Path near Bagillt Car Spares by an ‘unknown dog,’ the animal sadly died from her injuries.

PC David Allen said: “North Wales Police Rural Crime Team is appealing for any witnesses to a livestock attack on or around Wednesday 13th October 2021 by an unknown dog.”

“The attack in which the Ewe subsequently died of her injuries took place along the Coast Path situated near Bagillt Car Spares, Bagillt Flintshire.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101, quoting reference Z150950.