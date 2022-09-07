Police warning Flintshire residents about “spate of vehicle registration thefts”

Police in Flintshire have issued an alert to local residents about an uptick in number plate thefts.

According to Direct Line Insurance, the most common car part stolen is the number plate, with a huge 53,400 stolen from vehicles in the UK last year.

The rise of CCTV and ANPR cameras has led to a rise in criminals stealing number plates to put on another vehicle, which they may use to commit an offence, trying to minimise the risk of detection.

PCSO Ryan Jones said: “Please be vigilant, we have seen a spate of vehicle registration thefts recently”

He said: “The easiest way to change the identity of a stolen vehicle or avoid speeding tickets and parking tickets is to fit stolen number plates.”

“Using security screws to attach your vehicle’s number plates makes it harder for thieves to get your number.”

“Can i please direct you to the below attachment for advice on preventing Vehicle theft please.

https://www.northwales.police. uk/cp/crime-prevention/ keeping-vehicles-safe/ preventing-car-vehicle-theft/”

