Police warn: ‘The time for e-scooter warnings is over’ as illegal use continues across Flintshire

North Wales Police say they will now seize privately owned e-scooters being used illegally on public roads and footpaths in North Flintshire, following ongoing concerns over safety and law-breaking.

The warning comes from North Flintshire’s neighbourhood policing team, which says too many people are continuing to ignore the law despite repeated efforts to raise awareness.

Sgt David Smith, Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant for North Flintshire, said: “Despite countless warnings, and education through social media, in the in the press, and engagement events, many continue to ride e-scooters unlawfully on public roads and footpaths. The time for warnings is over.”

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under current UK law and can only be used legally on private land with the permission of the landowner. While regulated e-scooter hire schemes exist in some English cities, there is no such scheme operating in North Wales.

“In some cities, regulated e-scooter schemes exist, but not in North Wales. These scooters are maintained, speed-limited, GPS-tracked, and subject to strict safety controls. What we’re seeing, however, are privately owned e-scooters being used illegally, without oversight or accountability. Worryingly, many are being ridden by children,” Sgt Smith said.

He added: “Let’s be clear, would you let your child drive a car or ride a motorbike on the road? E-scooters are no different. They are motorised vehicles and can be just as dangerous.”

Police say they will now seize any e-scooter being used illegally when it is safe to do so.

“The only legal use of a private e-scooter is on private land with the landowner’s permission. When it is safe to do so, our officers will seize any e-scooter being ridden on our roads and footpaths,” Sgt Smith said.

Acknowledging that some members of the public may question the policy, he said police remain committed to wider crime prevention work.

“I understand that not everyone will agree with this approach. I know and expect that some will comment, ‘Haven’t you got anything better to do?’, rest assured, we’re still tackling robbery, burglary and everything else that’s expected of us. We can’t please everyone, but the law is clear, and our priority must be the safety of pedestrians, road users, and even the riders themselves.

“Thank you for your continued support.”