Police to crush nuisance vehicles including off road bikes within 48 hours

Vehicles used in antisocial behaviour could be seized and destroyed within 48 hours under new powers proposed by the UK Government.

The plans, published as part of a consultation on 28 May, aim to tackle disruptive driving and off-road biking through swift enforcement and tighter control. They form part of the government’s wider Plan for Change and Safer Streets Mission.

Currently, police forces must wait 14 days before disposing of a seized vehicle. Ministers say this gives offenders time to reclaim their cars, bikes or e-scooters, limiting the deterrent effect. The new proposals would cut the waiting period to just 48 hours.

Further measures include giving police stronger powers to seize any vehicle involved in antisocial behaviour, removing the requirement to issue a prior warning.

Minister for Crime and Policing, Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP, said:

“Antisocial and reckless driving brings misery to communities across the country, from dangerous street racing to off-road bikes tearing through local parks.

“By enabling police to seize and dispose of these vehicles within just 48 hours, we’re giving our officers the tools they need to deliver immediate results and providing communities the swift justice they deserve.”

The consultation also proposes a review of statutory fees for removing, storing and disposing of vehicles across England and Wales, to ensure that forces are financially able to enforce the new powers.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner, Roads Policing Lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said:

“Antisocial use of a vehicle, such as street racing, street cruising or off-road use is more than a matter of noise pollution. It can have long-term effects on a neighbourhood, with the criminal damage of roads, other vehicles and surrounding property.”

She added that such driving behaviour can also be used to intimidate communities and contributes to wider criminal activity.

Neighbourhood Watch and the AA welcomed the proposals. Sandra Bauer of Neighbourhood Watch said the move would address “dangerous and damaging” behaviour, while AA president Edmund King called it “a positive step that should make people think again before joining illegal car cruises.”

The plans follow other government initiatives announced in April, including a new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and Respect Orders targeting repeat antisocial behaviour offenders.