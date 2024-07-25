Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th Jul 2024

Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in Saltney wallet theft

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police in South Flintshire are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of an elderly man’s wallet at a cash machine in Saltney.

The incident occurred at the Morrisons supermarket on 23rd July 2024 between 14:25 and 14:40.

It is alleged the suspect approached the elderly victim while he was using the ATM, managed to steal his wallet, and fled the scene.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information about the suspect to come forward.

A spokesperson for the police said, “We are looking for assistance in identifying this male in relation to an incident at the ATM in Morrisons in Saltney. If you are able to assist, please contact us on 101 or via webchat, quoting Q108131.”

