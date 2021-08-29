Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 29th Aug 2021

Police issue warning to revellers hoping to attend illegal raves in North Wales

Police have issued a warning to revellers hoping to attend illegal raves in North Wales.

Officers said they would be out in force in the region over the bank holiday weekend to ensure no unauthorised events occur.

They said: “Hoping to attend an illegal rave in North Wales this weekend?

“Our advice….. Don’t bother.

“We’re out with officers from across the North Wales region, you’ll be surprised where we can pop up.”



