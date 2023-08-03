Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Aug 2023

Police find high cocaine use among domestic abuse perpetrators

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A number of police forces have been drug testing individuals arrested for domestic abuse offences as part of a pilot to establish perpetrator profiles and offender rehabilitation opportunities to protect victims. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anecdotally, the use of cocaine and alcohol have been highlighted as exacerbating factors in domestic abuse offences, and the results from pilots in seven police forces have demonstrated significant evidence to support this. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In one area, nearly 85 per cent (127/150) of domestic abuse offenders arrested and drug tested, were positive for cocaine and/or opiates and overall across the pilot forces, 59 per cent of those tested were positive for cocaine and/or opiates. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Lay is the National Police Chiefs’ Council Drugs Coordinator Lead. He said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mark Lay, the National Police Chiefs’ Council Drugs Coordinator Lead, stated that while violent behaviours are known to be associated with cocaine use, “the high percentage of offenders testing positive was more than we had anticipated.” He also emphasised that drug use could make domestic abuse “more extreme or frequent” and that the pilots could lead to more targeted treatment programmes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study also indicated the surprisingly widespread use of cocaine in various communities, suggesting a potential need for legislative change in regard to mandatory drug testing for a broader range of offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Domestic Abuse, said the study could help in managing perpetrators more effectively, protecting victims, and identifying opportunities for drug treatment services in perpetrator programmes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Women’s Aid Chief Executive, Farah Nazeer, also weighed in on the study’s findings. She noted that drugs, including cocaine, do not cause domestic abuse but highlighted that there is a link that can exacerbate existing violence and abuse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This study highlights that we need to understand how other forms of harm, such as drugs, interlink with domestic abuse – and how this can help improve protection and support for survivors,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Hard choices’ ahead: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board struggles with mounting deficit
  • NSPCC warns about impact of coercive control on children and young people
  • Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as Wizz Air orders 75 new jets

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Hard choices’ ahead: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board struggles with mounting deficit

    News

    NSPCC warns about impact of coercive control on children and young people

    News

    Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as Wizz Air orders 75 new jets

    News

    Energy-from-waste operator Enfinium plans carbon capture at Deeside’s Parc Adfer

    News

    Unsure what to do after leaving school? Flintshire’s drop-in events may help

    News

    Sychdyn: Woman suffers ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following collision

    News

    Flint’s free coffee mornings: Brewing community connections and combating loneliness

    News

    E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following an incident in Penyffordd

    News

    Asda becomes first supermarket in the UK to publish daily local fuel prices online

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn